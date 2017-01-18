Suspect wanted in connection with OD's shoplifting incidents

The suspect is believed to be a man nicknamed "Green Eyes". (Photo source: DPD)

Police in D'Iberville are on the lookout for a man who they believe is responsible for stealing from a package store on two separate occasions.

Officers responded to shoplifting complaint at OD's Package Store on Jan. 17. When they arrived, a witness told police that a man wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black ball cap with a red emblem stole three one liter bottles of New Amsterdam Gin.

While later conducting a traffic stop, a driver told police he had recently picked up a man matching the suspect description near Bohn Street in Biloxi. The driver identified the suspect as a man possibly named "Green Eyes".

Police believe the suspect is also responsible for a separate shoplifting incident at OD's on Jan. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the D'Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.