Deputies looking for suspects in credit card skimming scheme

Peterson said it is unclear how long the devices had been in place, but he described them as sophisticated. (Photo source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

Investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department have released photos of suspects believed to be involved with credit card skimming devices found at a Saucier gas station.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said an anonymous tip led deputies to the discovery at the Robinwood One Stop on Hwy. 49 at the intersection of West Wortham Rd. Wednesday. Investigators recovered four skimming devices from four different pumps.

Peterson said it is unclear how long the devices had been in place, but he described them as sophisticated. He said consumers would not be able to detect the devices.

Investigators now say two men and two women were caught on camera at the gas station three consecutive days before the devices were found. Officials said they were traveling in a silver 2017 Ford Expedition.

The same men and women allegedly used multiple fake credit cards with stolen numbers at Walmart and Walgreens stores in Gulfport.

Credit card skimming devices are used to capture credit card information, including personal identification numbers, from consumers.

Peterson said the investigation is ongoing. He said any suspicious activity should be reported to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff is urging residents to monitor their bank accounts for any suspicious activity.

