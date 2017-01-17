Reward for stolen puppies increased to $1,500

A litter of puppies was stolen from an outdoor kennel at the Hancock County Animal Shelter last week. Sheriff’s deputies are working to track down the puppies and who’s responsible for the theft.

On Monday, the shelter announced that a $1,500 reward is being offered for the safe return of the dogs.

Don Bass, Chief Deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said five “pit bull type” puppies were stolen from the shelter between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Jan. 16. The director of the shelter reported the theft that morning.

Bass said the mother dog was left behind, and she was found roaming in a parking lot nearby. A Facebook post from the Hancock County Animal Shelter said the puppies are around 4-weeks-old.

According to Bass, several vehicles of interest were caught on surveillance cameras at the shelter. Investigators hope the tape will lead to the puppies and an arrest.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-255-9191.

