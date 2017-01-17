Missing teenager found safe

The teenager missing in Harrison County has been found safe. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 16-year-old JR Foster was located Tuesday night on Davis Avenue in Pass Christian. Investigators are now speaking to him so he can be released back to his parents.

The sheriff's department had been searching for Foster for most of the day. Sheriff Peterson said surveillance footage from the area shows the 16-year-old Biloxi High School sophomore left the neighborhood by bike around 5:40 a.m.

Peterson said it appears Foster was wearing two backpacks when he left. The sheriff's department said it was going to use a helicopter to search for JR, but the low cloud ceiling prevented them from doing that. Peterson said his rescue crews stopped looking east toward Jackson County at 10 a.m.

In addition to searching the area, the sheriff's department monitored Foster's Gmail and other digital accounts, but he didn't have a Facebook, and he didn't have a cell phone with him, so they couldn't ping that.

Investigators also spoke with several high school students in Biloxi and Ocean Springs to see if Foster said anything to them.

Authorities said they learned he was a new student at Biloxi High. Foster's family said he's a straight A student, and a championship judo martial artist, who had been training for the Junior Olympics.

