Bay St. Louis celebrates MLK day with parade, church service

About a hundred people gathered Monday in Bay Saint Louis to remember the life and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The group marched from MLK Park to Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. There, the congregation put together a powerful event, showcasing unity and strength in carrying out Dr. King's legacy.

Oreader Richardson has seen a lot in her 103 years. At Monday's service, she had tears in her eyes.

"But it's not tears of sorrow, it's tears of joy," Richardson said. "The Lord blessed me to see the president. I've seen a black president."

Richardson spoke to the entire congregation and shared her joy in seeing so much progress in her lifetime.

"I love the Lord, and I love everybody because I can't see him unless I love all of you all," Richardson said.

Clergy from different parts of the state converged on the church to spread the message of overcoming adversity through spirituality and acceptance of all people.

"It's not about race. It's not about color. It's about human beings," Waveland resident Clarence Harris said. "It's a beautiful day, and I'm enjoying it. I hope everyone else enjoys it and gets something out of this day. As they say, 'it's not a day off, but day on,' because there's a lot of work to be done."

