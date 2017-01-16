MS Power employees honor legacy of Dr. King through day of service

In Pascagoula, volunteers served lunch to the needy at Our Daily Bread on Old Mobile Ave. (Photo source: Mississippi Power)

For many Mississippi Power employees, the day off from work in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. didn’t mean an idle day on the couch.

Teams of employees from the coast to the delta spent the day honoring Dr. King’s legacy by helping others.

“This is a very special day to pay tribute to what Dr. King stood for,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “Our company shares his deep-rooted belief in serving others, so this is the perfect time for our employees and their families to use this day to do something for their community.”

Power company employees took part in six projects to celebrate this year’s annual MLK Day of Service. Three of those projects were focused right here on the Gulf Coast.

“Our employees stay active in their communities throughout the year, but there is something unique about this day and what it means to all of us,” said Coast Division Manager Tommy Murphy. “It’s a tremendous time to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with others to do something great for a charity, a school, or any group you choose to help.”

In Harrison County, volunteers worked to spruce up Turkey Creek by clearing brush from walking paths and reinforcing fishing piers.

In Pascagoula, volunteers served lunch to the needy at Our Daily Bread on Old Mobile Ave. A team of volunteers also cleared tennis courts near Stone County High School of foliage and debris.

