Five escape massive house fire in Harrison County

Most of the roof is destroyed, and there is damage to the entire home. (Photo source: WLOX)

The home is located right at the entrance to The Overlook subdivision. (Photo source: WLOX)

Five people escaped a massive house fire on North White Swan Drive Sunday afternoon. The home is located right at the entrance to The Overlook area of the Swan Lake subdivision.

"The first fire units that arrived on the scene did an excellent job of confining it, making sure that the houses next door were not in danger," Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.

Sullivan said this fire posed a number of concerns for firefighters, including live ammunition in the garage, and the fire moving fast into the attic.

"They were faced with a large home and a lot of fire at the time. They made an initial attempt to try to get inside and knock the fire out. But there was so much fire in there, they had to pull out and start hitting it from the outside," Sullivan said.

The first call came in around 4:00, and fire crews worked for hours to get the blaze under control.

"It's not a quick operation," Sullivan said. "This is one of those operations that you have to be methodical, you have to get in. You have to put water in every place that you can put water, that you can get water into."

It was one of the family members who discovered the fire, in time to get all five people out of the home in time. At that point, neighbors from all over the neighborhood gathered around the family to offer support.

