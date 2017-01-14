Youth Summit aims to teach students about MLK - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Youth Summit aims to teach students about MLK

Daniels says he wants kids to feel empowered. (photo source: WLOX News) Daniels says he wants kids to feel empowered. (photo source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

With Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday weekend in full swing, a one Jackson County youth summit is teaching the next generation all about the historic figure. 

"He was a great leader that's what they teach you in school, the big man, Dr. King, I had a dream," the eighth grader Ruben Lee, Jr. said.  

Lee was just one of dozens attending the 2017 MLK Youth Summit at Magnolia Middle School, learning all about the activist.  

"He was just an all-around leader," Lee said. "He was anti-violence, he just wanted everyone to have equal rights and be treated fairly," Lee said. 

Hosted by JZ 94.5's Tabari Daniels, the summit catered to a young audience.

"Today is all about youth. It's all about reinforces the dream in our young people and re-educating them on what that dream actually is," Daniels said.

The goal was for kids to know why Dr. King is such an important American figure and why - especially with the recent divisiveness in the country - his ideals still matter today. 

"Whether you're white, black, or whatever, the message of Dr. King resonates with everybody, everyone deserves equality," Daniels said. 

Daniels wants to see children go beyond simply learning the basics about Dr. King, to using King's ideas as inspiration. 

"I want them to feel empowered," Daniels said.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

