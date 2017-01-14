Local women seek empowerment through vision boarding

Lane says vision boards should be viewed daily as a reminder of goals. (Photo source: WLOX)

Vision boarding is a trend that's been around for several years.

"A vision board is actually a composite of all of your goals on board and it's very important that you keep those front and center," said Pink Lotus Project Founder Jocelyn Lane.

Saturday afternoon, The Pink Lotus Project invited local women to join them in recognizing their goals.

"It gives you an opportunity to clarify and concentrate on your goals, so what you're doing is putting those images, those phrases that are important to you on that board so that you can work toward making those goals happen for the year," added Lane.

Tershara Matthews-Shabazz is a firm believer in the power of vision boards. Last year she made one with the goal of getting a promotion.

"I got a promotion," said Matthews-Shabazz. "I put it on there that I wanted it, so I really believe that whatever energy you're putting toward and the focus you're putting toward, you can really accomplish those things."

Matthews-Shabazz says although vision boards are helpful tools, there is one thing that constantly gets in the way of achieving goals.

"Fear. I think negative thoughts, being afraid of what people will think of them, fear of failure," Matthews-Shabazz said.

The ladies started off by writing down what they are afraid of and throwing it in the trash. Once their fears were out of the way, they started the vision board process. The women put their boards together by cutting out pictures and quotes from magazines that inspired them.

Brenda Blount chose a quote by Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Take the first step in faith. You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step," Blount read aloud.

Both Matthews-Shabbaz and Lane say that its important to view boards everyday as a reminder of what's important.

