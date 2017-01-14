Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years with new cookie - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years with new cookie

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
S'mores cookies are the latest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line. (Photo source: Girl Scouts of America) S'mores cookies are the latest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line. (Photo source: Girl Scouts of America)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

It's the time of year you've been waiting for -- time for Girl Scout cookies! The yummy, addictive bites of goodness went on sale Saturday.

And this year is not just any year for the Girl Scouts. This year marks 100 years that Girl Scouts of America have been selling cookies and 105 years since the Girl Scouts formed.

To celebrate the centennial birthday, Girl Scout troops from all over Mississippi came together Friday at the Gautier Civic Center. Daisies and Junior Girl Scouts all participated in a cookie parade, and the girls even got to taste the newest cookie before it became available to the public.

"The S'mores Cookie -- it's going to be our anniversary cookie," said Desti Guthrie of the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi. "It is delicious and it's like a traditional s'more. It's got the graham cracker sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow. It is definitely worth trying out!

The new S'mores cookies are the newest bits of deliciousness to be released for the 2017 cookie season and are the first new addition to be introduced to the Girl Scout cookie lineup since 2015.

If you're like us and have been having Thin Mint withdrawals for the last 12 months or just looking forward to biting into a S'mores cookie, then you'll be happy to know that you can now get your cookie fix by ordering online. The Girl Scouts of America are also making ordering cookies as easy and tapping a few buttons on your phone with their new and improved Digital Cookie 2.0 mobile app.

Both the app and the personalized website allows each Girl Scout to run and manage her business digitally. She can set cookie goals, track her progress, manage orders and inventory, learn Internet safety skills and more -- all while earning her age-specific Cookie Business badge.

All the proceeds purchased from the cookies stays in the local council and troops, who then decide how to spend it, often reinvesting it back into their neighborhoods through community service projects, travel opportunities and learning experiences.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:39 GMT
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

  • White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:21 GMT
    City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

  • Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:08:16 GMT
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:07:53 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly