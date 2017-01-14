Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years with new cookie

It's the time of year you've been waiting for -- time for Girl Scout cookies! The yummy, addictive bites of goodness went on sale Saturday.

And this year is not just any year for the Girl Scouts. This year marks 100 years that Girl Scouts of America have been selling cookies and 105 years since the Girl Scouts formed.

To celebrate the centennial birthday, Girl Scout troops from all over Mississippi came together Friday at the Gautier Civic Center. Daisies and Junior Girl Scouts all participated in a cookie parade, and the girls even got to taste the newest cookie before it became available to the public.

"The S'mores Cookie -- it's going to be our anniversary cookie," said Desti Guthrie of the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi. "It is delicious and it's like a traditional s'more. It's got the graham cracker sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow. It is definitely worth trying out!

The new S'mores cookies are the newest bits of deliciousness to be released for the 2017 cookie season and are the first new addition to be introduced to the Girl Scout cookie lineup since 2015.

If you're like us and have been having Thin Mint withdrawals for the last 12 months or just looking forward to biting into a S'mores cookie, then you'll be happy to know that you can now get your cookie fix by ordering online. The Girl Scouts of America are also making ordering cookies as easy and tapping a few buttons on your phone with their new and improved Digital Cookie 2.0 mobile app.

Both the app and the personalized website allows each Girl Scout to run and manage her business digitally. She can set cookie goals, track her progress, manage orders and inventory, learn Internet safety skills and more -- all while earning her age-specific Cookie Business badge.

All the proceeds purchased from the cookies stays in the local council and troops, who then decide how to spend it, often reinvesting it back into their neighborhoods through community service projects, travel opportunities and learning experiences.

