Friday HS basketball & soccer scores

The Harrison Central, Bay High, Pascagoula, Pass Christian, Picayune and Poplarville basketball teams all earned wins from both their boys and girls teams Friday night.

If you see a score missing below, send an e-mail to sports@wlox.com or call the WLOX sports desk at (228)896-2587.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vancleave 55 BAY 56 HARRISON CENTRAL 53 Biloxi 45 GEORGE COUNTY 81 D'Iberville 64 PASCAGOULA 57 Long Beach 50 St. Martin 49 OCEAN SPRINGS 52 East Central 47 PASS CHRISTIAN 58 Pearl River Central 31 PICAYUNE 66 POPLARVILLE 42 Purvis 38 Moss Point 55 ST. STANISLAUS 63 Hattiesburg 70 STONE 82 St. Patrick 48 WEST MARION 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vancleave 24 BAY 67 HARRISON CENTRAL 41 Biloxi 39 George County 33 D'IBERVILLE 42 PASCAGOULA 60 Long Beach 15 ST. MARTIN 50 Ocean Springs 37 East Central 41 PASS CHRISTIAN 54 Pearl River Central 35 PICAYUNE 43 POPLARVILLE 64 Purvis 57 HATTIESBURG 67 Stone 26 ST. PATRICK 54 West Marion 29

BOYS SOCCER

Vancleave 0 BAY 5 GULFPORT 5 Harrison Central 0 PICAYUNE 3 Hattiesburg 2 Gautier 0 LONG BEACH 2 PASS CHRISTIAN 3 Moss Point 0 WEST HARRISON 2 Pascagoula 1 JACKSON PREP 5 Resurrection 0 ST. PATRICK 2 St. Stanislaus 1 Pearl River Central 1 STONE 2

G IRLS SOCCER

Vancleave 0 BAY 5 ST. MARTIN 2 George County 0 GULFPORT 4 Harrison Central 0 Picayune 1 HATTIESBURG 8 PASS CHRISTIAN 5 Moss Point 1 St. Patrick 0 OLA 8

