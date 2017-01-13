Friday HS basketball & soccer scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday HS basketball & soccer scores

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Harrison Central, Bay High, Pascagoula, Pass Christian, Picayune and Poplarville basketball teams all earned wins from both their boys and girls teams Friday night. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vancleave 55 BAY 56
HARRISON CENTRAL 53 Biloxi 45
GEORGE COUNTY 81 D'Iberville 64
PASCAGOULA 57 Long Beach 50
St. Martin 49 OCEAN SPRINGS 52
East Central 47 PASS CHRISTIAN 58
Pearl River Central 31 PICAYUNE 66
POPLARVILLE 42 Purvis 38
Moss Point 55 ST. STANISLAUS 63
Hattiesburg 70 STONE 82
St. Patrick 48 WEST MARION 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vancleave 24 BAY 67
HARRISON CENTRAL 41 Biloxi 39
George County 33 D'IBERVILLE 42
PASCAGOULA 60 Long Beach 15
ST. MARTIN 50 Ocean Springs 37
East Central 41 PASS CHRISTIAN 54
Pearl River Central 35 PICAYUNE 43
POPLARVILLE 64 Purvis 57
HATTIESBURG 67 Stone 26
ST. PATRICK 54 West Marion 29

BOYS SOCCER

Vancleave 0 BAY 5
GULFPORT 5 Harrison Central 0
PICAYUNE 3 Hattiesburg 2
Gautier 0 LONG BEACH 2
PASS CHRISTIAN 3 Moss Point 0
WEST HARRISON 2 Pascagoula 1
JACKSON PREP 5 Resurrection 0
ST. PATRICK 2 St. Stanislaus 1
Pearl River Central 1 STONE 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Vancleave 0 BAY 5
ST. MARTIN 2 George County 0
GULFPORT 4 Harrison Central 0
Picayune 1 HATTIESBURG 8
PASS CHRISTIAN 5 Moss Point 1
St. Patrick 0 OLA 8

