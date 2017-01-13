Vancleave couple sentenced to prison for prescription fraud, embezzlement scheme

A Vancleave woman and her husband have been sentenced to prison for the parts they played in a prescription fraud and embezzlement scheme involving a now bankrupt cancer treatment center.

A Jackson County jury found Sherrie Bennett, 57, guilty on 14 counts of distributing prescription drugs and bankruptcy fraud on July 29, 2016.

U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced Sherrie to six and a half years in prison Thursday. She must also pay $8,000 in fines and $54,636 to the bankruptcy estate of the Biloxi Radiation and Oncology Center, LLC.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Davis said Sherrie worked as an office manager and registered nurse at the treatment center. While there, she wrote fraudulent prescriptions to herself and family members and embezzled more than $54,000 from the bankruptcy estate.

Jerry Bennett, 59, was sentenced to more than two years in prison for distributing the drugs. He must also pay $5,000 in fines.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Board of Pharmacy, and the U.S. Trustee.

