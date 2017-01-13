Woman killed in Moss Point crash identified

A 33-year-old St. Martin woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Hwy. 63 in Moss Point on Friday afternoon.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said Chastity Waltman Carrillo was the only person involved in the crash.

Police are still working to determine what caused the accident.

