2 D'Iberville neighborhoods affected by boil water notice

Between 100 to 150 homes in D’Iberville are under a boil water notice after a contractor broke a valve in a water line along Hwy. 15.

City Manager Clay Jones said the notice is in effect for the Coventry Estates and Avondale subdivisions.

Jones said the valve broke while the contractor was installing a water line, and it has already been repaired.

The city is testing water samples now, and the notice will be lifted as soon as water samples clear Mississippi State Department of Health regulations.

