'Striking Out Heart Disease' aims to raise awareness with bowling

The cause of one in three deaths every year, heart disease is the number one killer of women.

Because the symptoms can be different in women versus men, they are often misunderstood. That's why each year, people across the country Go Red to raise awareness about the deadly disease.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Upsilon Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is spreading that awareness across the Coast.

The organization is hosting its annual Striking Out Heart Disease at Island Strikez Bowling from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Participants will receive two hours of bowling time and shoe rental for $6; donating $1 for each strike. The public is invited to bring their own team, or join one when they arrive.

Additional donations will also be accepted.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Heart Association Go Red for Women campaign.

