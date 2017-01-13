Man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty to 2015 burglary

A Long Beach man who is no stranger to police has been sentenced to five years in prison as a habitual offender for burglarizing a business in 2015.

Circuit Court Judge Chris Schmidt handed down the sentence after Patrick Todd Young, 53, pleaded guilty to the burglary charge this week.

Young admitted to breaking into the Oil Plus on Pineville Rd. on Oct. 18, 2015.

“Video footage was retrieved from the nearby Little Caesars which showed Young walk across the street toward Oil Plus just prior to the alarm call,” Assistant District Attorney Mitch Owen said.

When police responded to the alarm, they heard Young jumping a chain link fence while trying to run from the scene. Officers found Young, covered in sheetrock dust, trying to hide himself in an area of tall grass nearby.

Smith said Young still had the tools he used to break into the business when police found him.

Young said Smith has previous felony convictions for grand larceny, burglary, and two convictions for possession of a controlled substance. Because he was prosecuted as a habitual offender, Young will serve out his term without the possibility for parole.

