MGCCC cheer to compete for national championship in Orlando

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College cheer coach Christy Bowman never had an opportunity to represent Perkinston on the national stage when she was a cheerleader, but shows tremendous amounts of pride knowing that her squad will be able to do so this weekend.

The MGCCC cheer squad will be competing in the Small Co-ed Division II category along with 10 other teams in Orlando, Florida. Their initial appearance will be Saturday at 11:21 a.m.

"This year, I was able to bring on an assistant and I thought it was the best time to start preparing for nationals and getting our schools out there," Bowman said. "(For) most schools, this is what they do."

Assistant cheer coach Karlee Nobles will actually become the head coach later this month because Bowman has accepted another position at the MGCCC Jackson campus.

"Our summer was spent with grueling practices," Nobles said. "Some of the kids can attest to that. We spent long hours getting ready for this. We got started back in the summer."

All but one of the cheerleaders for the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs hail from the six coastal counties, including East Central graduate Kimmy Day. She'll be a part of the school's initial competitive cheering appearance on the national stage.

"It's kind of an honor as well because we're learning as we go," Day said. "We're paving the way for the rest."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.