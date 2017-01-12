PRCC president announces June retirement

Dr. William Lewis is retiring after 17 years with the school and almost 50 years as a public servant. (Photo source: WLOX)

The president of Pearl River Community College is retiring after 17 years with the school and almost 50 years as a public servant. Sophomore and dance team member Anna Breeland takes a moment to reflect on the retirement of Dr. William Lewis.

"He seems like a really great man, and I wish him the best of luck in whatever else he does," said Breeland.

Lewis said being able to make a difference in the lives of students is what drew him into the field of education. He said he's at peace with his decision to retire after working his way up from biology teacher at Harrison Central during the civil rights movement, to school superintendent in Petal, to college president.

"It's been a unique experience. It's helped mold my thinking about a lot of things over the years. At the time, Harrison Central and Harrison County schools were the first to voluntarily desegregate in the State of Mississippi," said Lewis.

He said he's also made strong efforts to reform and improve public education in our state.

"My efforts now in the next five months are to leave the college on a high note," said Lewis.

Lewis said he looks forward to spending time with family and keeping a proud eye on how the students, alumni, and staff at PRCC are doing. His last day on the job will be June 30, 2017.

Adam Breerwood, the vice president for the Poplarville campus and Hancock Center, will take over on July 1, 2017.

