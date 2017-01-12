Fuel Your School program raises $50,000 for Jackson Co. students

In the month of October, drivers in Jackson County helped raise money for innovative classroom experiences through the Chevron Fuel Your School program.

The 2016 campaign raised $50,000 to help fund 71 classroom projects that will reach more than 7,400 Jackson County students. More than half of the projects will focus on real world applications using science, technology, engineering, and math.

Here’s how the Fuel Your School program works. During the month of October, Chevron donates $1 when consumers purchase eight gallons or more of fuel from participating service stations.

The program aims to support education and provide teachers and students with the technology and supplies they need.

“At Chevron, we’re committed to supporting education and are proud to help provide Jackson County teachers with the technology devices and other classroom supplies they need,” said Amy Brandenstein, a community affairs representative with Chevron. “With help from the Fuel Your School program, teachers can facilitate hands-on learning activities that are fun, engaging and will help foster bright young talent for the future workforce in Jackson County and beyond.”

Shandrella White, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Kreole Elementary, said the supplies the program provides help her students become more effective and engaged learners.

"It is important that my students see that I believe in them, and am willing to provide what is needed to make them successful scholars. They are always excited about learning, and these items will be a great asset to make their learning experience more interactive, fun, and challenging," said teacher White.

