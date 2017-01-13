Eric Jeansonne knew he wanted to be a meteorologist as early as five-years-old when Hurricane Andrew tracked through his home state of Louisiana.
"I'll never forget coming home from my first day of kindergarten to my mom putting tape on windows. When I asked her why she was doing that, she told me a hurricane was coming. I didn't know what that was. But, I found out the next morning. I was hooked on weather ever since."
His interest in weather brought him to the University of Oklahoma where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Broadcast Journalism.
Before coming to WLOX, Eric worked at KFDX in Wichita Falls, Texas for four years. There, he covered everything from tornado outbreaks to winter storms. One of the biggest tornado outbreaks he worked was on May 16, 2015 where almost a dozen tornadoes were reported in the area, including a mile-wide EF-3 tornado. He stayed on the air for five continuous hours warning viewers of the dangerous storms.
When not "geeking-out" about weather, Eric enjoys relaxing and watching movies with his cat, Ciro. Eric also enjoys photography. You might even see him out on the side of the road trying to get a good sunset picture. If you see him, be sure to say hello!
You can also keep up with Eric on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistEricJeansonne or follow his tweets @Weatheric.