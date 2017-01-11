Coast high school basketball all-stars announced - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast high school basketball all-stars announced

By Tyler Bouldin, Sports Anchor
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

St. Martin head coach Charlie Pavlus has been selected along with Wayne County's Kendrick Davis to coach the Boys South roster in the Mississippi North/South All-Star boys basketball game scheduled for later this year.

Gulfport junior Dequarius McCord, Bay High junior Galen Smith III and Harrison Central junior Dajon Whitworth have all been selected to play in the game.

Dywana Parker (Gulfport), Chyna Allen (Harrison Central), Celia Rodgers (Moss Point) and Daphane White (St. Martin) will represent the coast in the North/South girls game.

Both the boys and girls North/South games are scheduled for Friday, March 24, at Mississippi College in Clinton.

LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) and Jailin Cherry (Pascagoula) will play in the girls' Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game, which is set for March 17 on the campus of Alabama State.

