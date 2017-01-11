Coast group plans solidarity rally

One day after the United States welcomes its 45th president, a group of Coast residents are uniting to defend human rights.

Steps Coalition is hosting the MS Gulf Coast Sister Solidarity Rally on Jan. 21 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., at Cafe Climb, located at 1316 30th Ave. The event is one of many across the country; all standing in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in D.C.

"In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and just who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great too ignore," the group noted on an event flyer.

Weather permitting, the group plans to march to the Federal Courthouse.

Attendees are asked to register online, and may contact Jennifer Crosslin at 228-365-1447 with any questions.

