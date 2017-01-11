2017 Gulf Coast Legislative Reception draws Coast crowd

The annual legislative reception brings together the Coast's business community and Mississippi's house and senate members. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Coast took over Mississippi's Capitol City Wednesday night at the 2017 Gulf Coast Legislative Reception.

From the jazz music played as guests entered the Mississippi Mart in Jackson, to the Mardi Gras beads hanging around Mayor Fofo Gilich's neck, attendees say everything at the gala felt like a South Mississippi party. The annual legislative reception brings together the Coast's business community and Mississippi's house and senate members.

Though attendees do talk about some business matters, they mostly they renew friendships in a relaxed atmosphere.

The event was catered by several South Mississippi restaurants.

