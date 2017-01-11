Email phishing scam targets tax professionals

Tax season is fast approaching, and that means scammers will set their sights on people trying to collect refunds.

The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning about a phishing scam that targets mainly tax professionals and tax preparation companies. The goal is to collect private information to prepare fraudulent tax returns.

According to the IRS, the scam starts with an email soliciting business from a tax professional. If the victim responds, the scammers then send another email with an attachment. That attachment usually contains a program used to collective sensitive information.

The IRS said the emails come from what appear to be legitimate senders, and the scammers can even use the addresses of other users they have victimized.

