Man arrested after reportedly firing shots at a Gulfport home

After allegedly firing shots at a home in the Tuesday afternoon, a Gulfport man has been charged with aggravated assault.

According to police, officers were responding to reports of a shooting at a house the 2400 block of Fortson Drive around 1:30 p.m. when they found shell casings in the driveway. Police also discovered bullet holes at the home.

Damien Rashad Moncrief, 24, was determined to be a suspect and taken into custody.

Moncrief is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

At this time, it is not known why the suspect reportedly fired shots at the home.

