Living Well Ministries looking for new home

Rev. Elijah Mitchell first opened the doors to Living Will Ministries in November of 2014.

Since then, the spacious facility on Government Street has helped hundreds of people who are homeless, on the verge of homelessness, or simply need a hand up. People could go to the day resource center to get showers, wash clothes, search for new jobs, and occasionally eat a hot meal, among other services.

But, operations have now almost come to a complete halt.

"Sad, very sad. Not only am I sad for the people we serve, I'm also sad that we have no place to go now," said Mitchell.

The building that houses Living Well, a ministry of St. Paul United Methodist, was lent to the church by a member. The church council decided to move operations back to the east campus, and the building has now been sold. Now it's time for the ministry - and also the church office of St. Paul's - to find a new home.

"Because of that, all of our operations to include our church administrative offices had to relocate," said Mitchell.

Mitchell's and the rest of the church's staff offices were moved back to the east campus of the church. The ministry continues in limited fashion, responding to calls, but Mitchell isn't satisfied. He says their previous home was ideal for the work he and the church carried out.

"We are looking at different options, meeting with different persons, different churches and see where we can go from here," added Mitchell.

Whatever direction, Mitchell hopes the ministry will continue to touch even more souls. The City of Ocean Springs is helping to facilitate the search for the ministry's new home, and is asking for help from the public.

To find out more about Living Well, visit: http://www.stpaulos.org/living-well or call 228-234-2814.

