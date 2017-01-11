Harrison County murder trial moved to March

The murder trial of Stephen Hagin has been moved to March 27. Prosecutors accuse Hagin of killing Brian Bachtel in June of 2014 and dumping his body behind a Pass Christian home.

Investigators believe Hagin shot Bachtel in the head during an armed robbery and dumped his body in a wooded area near his mother’s home off Bell Creek Rd. Officials used dental records and x-rays to identify Bachtel’s badly decomposed body.

Hagin’s girlfriend, Amber Slocum, is also charged in the case. She is charged with accessory after the fact. Authorities believe Slocum helped plan the robbery but not the murder.

