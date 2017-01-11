WLOX Editorial: Good move to have all school superintendents appointed

Last year the State Legislature enacted a law making all 144 of the state's public school superintendents appointed instead of elected beginning in the year 2020. The 55 previously elected will be hired by local school boards. We agree with that move.
Before, highly qualified administrators who lived outside the school district, even if by just a few miles, could not get the job. Now school boards can consider candidates from anywhere as they seek the best person to lead the education of Mississippi students.
However, over the next three years, if one of the 55 elected superintendents leaves office, they still have to be replaced by an elected successor. We agree with the move to change that part of the law making all superintendents appointed by local school boards beginning immediately.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
