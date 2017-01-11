WATCH LIVE: Trump holds his first news conference since elected

Despite their 4-1 loss, the Biloxi Shuckers captured the nation's attention Thursday night.More >>
Sometimes an individual achievement in a baseball game can upstage the team. Thursday night at MGM Park, Johnny Davis did just that.More >>
Some residents in Biloxi said they are fed up with the speeders who use their neighborhood as an alternate route into their apartment complex.More >>
One man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the groin this afternoon. It happened just after 4pm on Lamont Road. That's just off Gorenflo Road, in St. Martin.More >>
Little River Canyon, in the North East corner of Alabama near the Georgia and Tennessee lines is sometimes referred to as the Grand Canyon of the east.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
