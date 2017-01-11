I-10 at Hwy 57 reopened 3 hours after 18-wheeler accident

Traffic is once again flowing on I-10 near the Highway 57 exit. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Traffic is once again flowing on I-10 near the Highway 57 exit. The westbound lanes had been closed since 3:45 Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler hit a barrier on the interstate.

More than 50 gallons of diesel spilled on the interstate during the accident. Traffic had to be diverted off at the Vancleave-Gautier exit and then back onto I-10 past the accident site.

