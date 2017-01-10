Captain Al's back in business after E. coli outbreak - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Captain Al's back in business after E. coli outbreak

On Jan. 3, the health department ordered the restaurant to close after an estimated 40 people got sick. (Photo source: WLOX) On Jan. 3, the health department ordered the restaurant to close after an estimated 40 people got sick. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

After being shut down by the State Department of Health, a well-known Gulfport restaurant has reopened.

It's been a rough few days for the owners of Captain Al's Steak and Shrimp on Lorraine Rd. On Jan. 3, the health department ordered the restaurant to close after an estimated 40 people got sick.

The health department said the illnesses reportedly happened between Dec. 16 and Dec. 28.  E. coli is the suspected culprit.

Owner Stacey Magnusen took to Facebook and posted this apology:

Hundreds of people commented on the closing and the apology. Many of the posts had harsh words for the restaurant.

Magnusen declined to do an interview on camera with WLOX News Now. She told us she's upset with the media coverage of this story, but the facts are 40 people reported getting sick after eating at the restaurant back in December and the health department did close Capt. Al's on Jan. 3.

The health department gave the green light to reopen Wednesday. When they opened at 11 a.m., some longtime diners turned out to show their support.

"It's very important, because this is an institution. This is a well-known and established place. If he had not have had trouble, I'd be here today," said Fred Fayard.

"These things happen. Humans make errors. Maybe it was that. We don't really know. We've always gotten good food here and have enjoyed coming," Laura Slade said.

Capt. Al's was about half full 30 minutes after reopening. The illness is serious, and the health department doesn't take closing a restaurant lightly. It remains to be seen if the restaurant recovers from this episode.

The department of health said the reopening is an ongoing process with more inspections to come.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police chases ends in Gulfport with crash

    Police chases ends in Gulfport with crash

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-04-15 19:10:26 GMT

    A police chase that began in Louisiana is over after the suspect crashed in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

    A police chase that began in Louisiana is over after the suspect crashed in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Pair escapes burning home in St. Martin

    Pair escapes burning home in St. Martin

    Saturday, April 15 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-04-15 17:42:59 GMT
    A Jackson County firefighter walks out of a home on Big Ridge Road after helping to put out the flames. (Photo source: WLOX)A Jackson County firefighter walks out of a home on Big Ridge Road after helping to put out the flames. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Two adult siblings were able to escape their burning home in St. Martin early Saturday afternoon. The pair said after smelling smoke, they saw the fire and immediately exited the house, calling 911. 

    More >>

    Two adult siblings were able to escape their burning home in St. Martin early Saturday afternoon. The pair said after smelling smoke, they saw the fire and immediately exited the house, calling 911. 

    More >>

  • Car crash causes gas leak in Gulfport; homes evacuated

    Car crash causes gas leak in Gulfport; homes evacuated

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:31:53 GMT
    A car crash has caused a gas leak in Gulfport has caused residents to be evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX)A car crash has caused a gas leak in Gulfport has caused residents to be evacuated. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Officials say a car crash in Gulfport has caused a gas leak between 2nd and 3rd streets. Homes on/around Jones Ave between 2nd and 3rd St have been evacuated due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle crash. 

    More >>

    Officials say a car crash in Gulfport has caused a gas leak between 2nd and 3rd streets. Homes on/around Jones Ave between 2nd and 3rd St have been evacuated due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle crash. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly