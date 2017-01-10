South Mississippians react to President Obama's farewell

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
WLOX News Now has confirmed one driver died this morning in that fiery wreck on Highway 49. Law enforcers on the scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash.More >>
Sometimes an individual achievement in a baseball game can upstage the team. Thursday night at MGM Park, Johnny Davis did just that. In the top of the seventh, the Biloxi Shuckers center fielder raced to the wall, stretched out his arm, and made a leaping one-handed catch. He robbed Alex Blandino of a two-run homer.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
Just weeks before Courthouse Road in Gulfport begins $5.4 million facelift, merchants are speaking out about what is to come.More >>
Students from D'Iberville High School's community service and shop classes arrive with goodies at the Humane Society of South Mississippi on Thursday.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
WLOX News Now has confirmed one driver died this morning in that fiery wreck on Highway 49. Law enforcers on the scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
