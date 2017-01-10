Sheriff Peterson, TRIAD/SALT council honor community volunteers

One of the honorees, Bruce Carver, said as soon as he retired, he got busy volunteering with different organizations along the coast. He now volunteers five to six days a week at St. Vincent's School. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Harrison County TRIAD/SALT Council took time Tuesday to honor people making a difference through community service. The council mainly focuses on ensuring the safety of seniors in the county.

One of the honorees, Bruce Carver, said as soon as he retired, he got busy volunteering with different organizations along the coast. He now volunteers five to six days a week at St. Vincent's School. His dedication earned him the highest honor at Tuesday's ceremony - the John Caranna Public Service Award.

"It feels great, but as always, you don't feel deserving of having the award," Carver said. "Blessed to do everything every day, take every day."

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson helped hand out the awards and commended Carver for his commitment. He also recognized several others for their service, including Harrison County Election Commissioner Christine Brice. She volunteers her time for organizations against drugs and violence.

"This touches my heart like you wouldn't believe," Peterson said. "My mother has always taught me to respect elders and everyone in the community. As an officer, I feel it's something I give back to every day."?

Sheriff Peterson also said out of 82 counties in our state, 60 of them are part of the TRIAD/SALT Council.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.