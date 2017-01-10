Downtown Pass Christian saying goodbye to Purple Pelican

The Purple Pelican will be closing its doors before the end of the month. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pam Fontenot opened the Purple Pelican in downtown Pass Christian about five years ago with her business partner, Jennifer Burke. (Photo source: WLOX)

The city of Pass Christian is saying its final goodbyes to a downtown business, The Purple Pelican. (Photo source: WLOX)

The city of Pass Christian is saying its final goodbyes to a downtown business. A recent boom in development there has people wondering what's next.

Pam Fontenot opened the Purple Pelican in downtown Pass Christian about five years ago with her business partner, Jennifer Burke.

"Our main goal for the shop was to do something basically for locals. Where someone could come in and get a $20-$25 gift," said Fontenot.

While the area around them has been changing and developing, so have their lives. Burke now works full time in New Orleans and Fontenot is ready for full retirement.

"We just decided it's getting a little bit too hard because it's just herself and me and she's not available to work anymore, so it just takes up a little bit more of my time than I wanted it to," said Fontenot.

She's ready to spend more time with her family. But she'll miss the family and friends she's made running the Pelican. Now, customers, returning and new, are making their final purchases with Fontenot. They're ready to see what's next.

"I think it's a great opportunity for this area. There's a lot of nice little shops down here," said Janette Zukowski while shopping through the now discounted merchandise.

Mimi Parker Thomas has run her gift shop next door for decades. She's come to call Fontenot and her business partner friends.

"It's been fun having them here and I always welcome new business so it will be exciting to see what comes to the Pass," said Thomas.

Because she believes that every time a door closes, another one opens. And she hopes the next door that opens will keep bringing new energy into the downtown scene.

The Purple Pelican will be closing its doors before the end of the month.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.