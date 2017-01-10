New superintendent for Bay-Waveland School District

There's a new superintendent for the Bay-Waveland School District. Vikki Landry, the district's interim superintendent, is now the leader of the school district.

Landry has been the interim superintendent since August 2016 when Dr. Rebecca Ladner resigned.

Victor Williams will have more on this change for Landry tonight on WLOX News Now at 10.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.