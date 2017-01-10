One injured in Hwy 53 accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

One injured in Hwy 53 accident

HARRISON COUNTY, MS

One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning following an accident on Highway 53. The accident involved two vehicles; One flipped over. 

Family members say one person was taken to Garden Park Hospital.

At 11:30am, a wrecker was clearing the scene and traffic was flowing once again on Highway 53. 

