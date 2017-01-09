Gulfport protesters against Trump cabinet nominees

Many critics claim Cabinet nominees like Rex Tillerson, Scott Pruitt, and Rick Perry have all been outspoken on their beliefs that climate change isn't real. (Image Source: WLOX News)

It's been called the day against denial. Monday, protests took place all across the nation, sparked by the president-elect's cabinet nominees, and their alleged disbelief in climate change.

"It's important that our elected officials know that it's not okay, that they can't keep making decisions that protect the interest of fossil fuels and not our communities," said Jennifer Crosslin.

STEPS Coalition organized the evening protest in front of Senator Cochran's office since senators will be voting on Trump's nominees. Protestors like Brenna Landis say they just hope they can make a difference.

"I want them to know there is a group of people here, a very large group of people here on the coast and throughout Mississippi of people who are concerned about these appointees," said Brenna Landis.

Many critics claim Cabinet nominees like Rex Tillerson, Scott Pruitt, and Rick Perry have all been outspoken on their beliefs that climate change isn't real. If they're appointed, these protesters feel they could jeopardize the science they believe proves climate change is having serious negative impacts on the environment.

"The Gulf Coast is going to be the home of future climate disasters, with sea level rise, we're the ones that are going to feel the impact," said Crosslin.

Senator Thad Cochran's aide, Chris Gallegos, says the senator works to make decisions on environmental issues that are in the best interest of Mississippi in a statement, "He will carefully consider the input of Mississippians and the qualifications of executive branch nominees as they come before the Senate."

