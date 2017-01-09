Despite coaching change St. Patrick Lady Irish continue winning ways

The transition from coach Robin Jeffries to Dave Gaunce has been a smooth one. After 15 games, St. Patrick has continued winning games, netting 11 victories. Before taking the St. Patrick job Gaunce spent 32 years coaching at Ocean Springs and Gautier.

Coach Gaunce says Jeffries was a super coach and he's just trying to carry on what she started. He also says it helps that the Lady Irish are fine young ladies, excelling in the classroom and on the basketball court.

"They're winning in the classroom first of all. You wouldn't believe how well they do in the classroom, "said Gaunce. "There's no behavior problems, no attitude problems at all."

Morgan McCrae provides senior leadership and loads of talent. McCrea has been a positive force offensively and defensively. She has averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game. McCrea says coach Gaunce made a significant impact.

McCrea said, "He really cares a lot and he pushes us as well every day. He's put us in a man-to-man defense and coaches haven't really done that in the past. So, that really pushed us to run the floor and get some early offense, which is what we're better at doing."

Junior Lillie Guida agrees with McCrea's assessment of coach Gaunce.

"I feel like he's really pushed us where we are today and has made us a better team as a whole, "said Guida. "He strives for us to win, day-after-day, practice-after-practice and it has really impacted the team as a whole."

Anna Clare Colson is another key St. Patrick player helping the Lady Irish post games under the win column. Mary Beth Tubb adds more offensive firepower with Laurie Pisciotta and Haley Hodge.

On Monday the Lady Irish battled Tylertown in a makeup game after the Region 8-3A game was postponed on Friday due to weather conditions.

The end result was not good for St. Patrick. Tylertown defeated the Lady Irish 54 to 39 dropping St. Patrick to 11-5 overall and 1 and 1 in the Region 8-3A ranks.

