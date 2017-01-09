St. Stanislaus stays in house and named Jeff Jordan as the Rockachaws football coach

Jeff Jordan is familiar with St. Stanislaus football. Since 2015 he has served as the Rockachaws offensive line coach. Jordan has 29 years of coaching experience in the high school and college ranks.

St. Stanislaus athletic director Stace McRaney says Jordan stood out from all the applicants for the job.

McRaney said, "He has vast football experience, but also in the classroom. He's an excellent teacher and his familiarity with our boys, our school, that's certainly going to be something that is important in moving forward and make the transition very smooth. He's a social studies teacher."

Jordan said, "Well it's an honor and privilege to be here at such a storied school. I'm just really excited about hopefully continuing the winning tradition, but also upholding the standard that this school expects and that we hold our young men to."

Coach Jordan received a Bachelor of General Studies degree with a minor in history from LSU. He began his college career by signing a football scholarship with Southern Miss head coach Bobby Collins in 1981. When coach Collins left for SMU, Jordan said he decided to head back home to Baton Rouge and played football at LSU as a member of the 1984 Sugar Bowl team and the 1985 Liberty Bowl team. Jordan said he was an offensive line, but was a backup and played mostly on special teams.

He was an assistant coach for 13 years under UL-Lafayette head coach Nelson Stokley and served as the Ragin' Cajuns assistant football coach and head strength and conditioning coordinator from 1987 through 1999. He was named Big West Conference Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year.

Jordan says coach Stokley was was a major influence on Jordan's coaching career.

"He was like a second father to me, "stated Jordan. " Great man. Learned a lot about football from him, but more importantly about life. He just a great person and a huge influence on my football career."

Jordan left UL-Lafayettte in 2000 to become an assistant coach at Central Private School in Baker, Louisiana and coached there until 2006. He would spend one year at St. Amant High school in St. Amant, Louisiana, and one season at East St. John High School in Reserve, Louisiana. He was promoted to head coach at Opelousas Catholic High School.

Jordan admits the Rockachaws offense will have a new look in 2017, especially after losing All-American quarterback Myles Brennan, tight end Chase Rogers, receivers Darius Pittman and Corbin Blanchard.

"We're going to try to be a balanced football team on offense, run first and pass second, "stated Jordan.

He said free safety Jake Greer will take over the quarterbacking duties in 2017. Jordan said, "Greer has a tremendous arm, but is an excellent runner with the football in his hands."

