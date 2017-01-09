Gender wage gap bill introduced in MS State Legislature

A new traffic light in Ocean Springs wasn't designed to control an intersection, but instead to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.More >>
South Mississippi is a tourism community that rolls out the welcome mat to everyone. So, when tens of thousands of people come here on a beautiful weekend and enjoy our shoreline, we have a lot to be proud of. But the just completed spring break party had a few hiccups that need to be fixed.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the Wednesday morning death of 20-year-old Parchman inmate Marel Gartney.More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the Coast.More >>
Patriotism, respect, and honor were on full display at West Harrison High School Thursday afternoon as the junior ROTC hosted a flag retirement ceremony.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.More >>
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.More >>
A group of single mothers said they lost everything tonight as a fire destroyed their apartment in Gert Town. New Orleans fire officials said the fire started around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Palm and Cambronne streets.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
