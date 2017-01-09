Shoppers on edge after surge in dollar store robberies

These pictures are also from the Jan. 7 robbery. If you recognize the man in these photos, or have any information on these armed robberies, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

This photo was taken January 7, 2017 at the Family Dollar located at 13137 Dedeaux Road. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

This photo was taken December 29, 2016 at the Dollar General located at 11330 Oneal Road. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

With the wanted man still on the loose, some customers are concerned for their safety. (Photo source: WLOX)

The search is on for an armed and dangerous man Gulfport Police say is responsible for a rash of recent robberies. Investigators on Monday released several surveillance pictures from two different dollar store robberies.

"These two particular ones appear to be the same individual," Sgt. Joshua Bromen said of the photos. "It feels like he's comfortable in this environment. They are about the same times, right before close."

With the wanted man still on the loose, some customers are concerned for their safety.

"It's scary, it's very scary," said Family Dollar shopper Deloris Rhynes. "A lot of times when I leave work, I come by, and I want to stop in sometimes and pick up something at the store. But then you're afraid sometimes cause there's been so many robberies."

One person who said he still feels safe is Pastor Buddy Sheriff.

"People are going to do what they're going to do," Sheriff said. "If you're there when it happens, you were there when it happens. There's no place to stay away from all of it."

Rhynes agrees that little can be done to control the decisions of others, but it doesn't give her the same kind of comfort Sheriff has found.

"You're in there doing this and then someone comes in and robs the place. And when you're in there, you're at their mercy," Rhynes said. "Nothing you can do but probably hide or something like that. There's nothing you can do."

If you think you recognize the man in the surveillance photos, or have any information about the armed robberies, contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling (877)787-5898.

