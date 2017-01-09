Bond set for man charged in Vancleave murder; Investigation continues

Brandon Smith, 32, is in custody, charged with the Saturday night murder of Elizabeth Jones, 30. During his initial court appearance Monday, a judge set his bond at $250,000. (Photo source: WLOX)

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department are still working to determine what exactly happened on the 13,000 block of Ridgeland Road in Vancleave.

"When deputies arrived, they quickly discovered there was something going on that didn't seem right," Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Deputies discovered Jones's body, and she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. They began investigating the incident and came to the conclusion that there was foul play.

Ezell said Jones and Smith knew each other in some capacity, but investigators are still trying to figure out a motive and a timeline of events.

"We should be able to tie things up at some point, but right now we're still working on some of the details," Ezell said.

The sheriff said he's pleased with the teamwork of his department and the surrounding local law enforcement in identifying Smith as the suspect so quickly. Smith was arrested by Gautier Police Sunday morning on paraphernalia possession and public drunkeness, and they were able to identify him as the suspect in this crime.

"Through some forensic evidence and some good old fashioned police work, we were able to make an arrest," Ezell said.

He said the challenge now is filling the gaps. Sheriff Ezell said one of the key pieces to this investigation will be the cause of death. The victim's body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

