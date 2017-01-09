Escatawpa residents desperate for solution to raw sewage flooding issue

Escatawpa residents say they are fed up with raw sewage getting into their homes and backyards whenever there's flooding from a heavy rainstorm. (Photo source: WLOX)

Escatawpa residents say they are fed up with raw sewage getting into their homes and backyards whenever there's flooding from a heavy rainstorm. They say they've tried to call the City of Moss Point, but aren't getting any help.

Brandi Headrick bought her home on Lundy Williams Rd. two years ago, and said she's had problems ever since.

"The water's not draining anywhere. It rains and rains and rains, and sits and sits and sits, and just piles up," Headrick said. "It flooded so bad one time we got sandbags. Before we built the deck, it was coming up to our back door. We went and did sandbags. They did, too. And it still wasn't this bad. This is horrible."

She said she and her neighbor have contacted the City of Moss Point's Public Works Department repeatedly for help, especially since the recent heavy rainstorms. The worst of the problems came on New Year's Day.



Headrick said in her frustration, she decided to call WLOX. After we made calls to Public Works and Jackson County, Headrick said city workers came back out and put lime down to help with the smell. A public works supervisor told her he'd give her a new computer-operated, fenced-in pump to alleviate the flooding issue.

"I hope we can resolve the problem because it's just too much," Headrick said.

Headrick said the public works supervisor told her they tried to get a neighbor on the street to sell a small piece of his property, so they could put a new pump system in, but the neighbor refused.

