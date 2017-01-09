Calling all Shuckers fans: help name the team's mascots

The Biloxi Shuckers are drumming up support in the off-season with a chance to name game-day mascots. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Biloxi Shuckers is offering fans a chance to win an all-inclusive game day experience for next season.

The organization shared a post on its Facebook page Monday, asking for suggestions to help name its crawfish mascot.

One of three game-day mascots, the big red crawfish debuted in 2016 with a corn-on-the-cob and a potato. To drum up excitement for the Shuckers third season, the team is hosting naming contests for each of the mascots.

There are some requirements other than offering a suggested name, such as "liking" the Shuckers Facebook page and sharing a recent video. The payoff is big for three lucky winners though, who will each score a VIP experience for a game day in the upcoming season.

Chris Harris, Biloxi Shuckers Director of Media Relations & Broadcasting, tells WLOX News Now that fans will have an opportunity for the next three weeks to help name the mascots. Then, fans will see a poll on the team page where they can vote for their favorite name.



This week, the team is taking name suggestions for the crawfish mascot. Some of the suggestions right now are "Butterhooks," "Boudreaux," and "Big Red." The deadline to submit a name for the Crawfish is Friday, January 3.

By the first pitch of season three, all three mascots will have a name. Team officials say the winning names are at their discretion.

