Ocean Springs reminding businesses about sign ordinance

According to Fountain, it's all in an effort to keep the city of Ocean Springs looking its best. (Photo source: WLOX)

"All we have been tasked to do is to go out and educate people. Make business owners aware of what they can and can't have," said building official Hilliard Fountain. (Photo source: WLOX)

Among other things, the issue is what happens after hours. The city wants the sign put up at the close of business. (Photo source: WLOX)

The city's sign ordinance allows each business to have one A-frame sign outside the business. (Photo source: WLOX)

Some confusion is trickling its way through Ocean Springs businesses about how they advertise. Some business owners aren't completely sure of the signage rules being enforced.

The fight for attention is nothing new for businesses, especially when it comes to businesses along bustling roadways. But, when it comes to advertising, cities have rules that these businesses must follow.

"We try to comply with what they've asked us to do," said B.B. Minton.

Minton runs B.B.'s Restaurant right along highway 90. He said he and many other business owners throughout the city have depended on an A-frame style sign to advertise their product for many years now. That's the type of sign in question. The building department has rules for A-frames.

"If they tell me to take the sign down, I won't have mine anymore," said Minton.

But the city's sign ordinance allows each business to have one A-frame, so using one isn't the issue. Among other things, the issue is what happens after hours. The city wants the sign put up at the close of business.

"I don't think that should even be an issue. I think that is more of a hindrance on the business owner than if we could just leave them out," said Karla Owens, owner of The Learning Depot,

Owens feels like a sign ordinance may be overreaching a bit, but she said she also understands that the signs can and do get out of hand. That's where building official Hilliard Fountain comes in.

"All we have been tasked to do is to go out and educate people. Make business owners aware of what they can and can't have," said Fountain.

He said his department understands that new businesses, staff changes, and simply forgetting the rules happens all the time.

"Some people may not know these things. So, you give them a time frame to come into compliance. Then after that, there is a process," said Fountain.

According to Fountain, it's all in an effort to keep the city of Ocean Springs looking its best. You can read more about the city's sign ordinance and other ordinances here: http://bit.ly/2iXApZw

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.