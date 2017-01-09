Biloxi PD wants to know, do you recognize these faces?

Investigators on Monday released a series of surveillance photos showing two men and a woman in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard on December 26, 2016 at around 2:28am. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi Police want to talk to four people about a stolen vehicle, and they're hoping you can help track them down.

Investigators on Monday released a series of surveillance photos showing two men and a woman in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard on December 26, 2016 at around 2:28am. They were seen arriving and departing in the pictured vehicle, which appears to be a silver, newer model Chevrolet or Chrysler four-door sedan.

Another white man was with this group at the time, but not pictured. His identity is also unknown.

If you recognize any of these faces, contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.