2 teens charged in Gautier armed robbery

Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, are charged with the armed robbery of a Gautier convenience store.

Investigators say the young men went into the Fast Mart on Gautier-Vancleave Road with their faces covered; one was carrying a handgun. They then ran from the store toward the Cambridge Park area of Gautier.

A short time later, a Gautier police officer spotted a vehicle in Cambridge Park traveling with its headlights off. The officer pulled the vehicle over and discovered the teens, along with evidence from the crime scene.

The teens are being held at the Jackson Co. Adult Detention Center and will be charged as adults.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.