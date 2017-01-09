Police: Robber targeting Gulfport dollar stores considered armed and dangerous

These pictures are also from the Jan. 7 robbery. If you recognize the man in these photos, or have any information on these armed robberies, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

This photo was taken January 7, 2017 at the Family Dollar located at 13137 Dedeaux Road. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

This photo was taken December 29, 2016 at the Dollar General located at 11330 Oneal Road. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

Gulfport Police believe one man is behind a string of recent armed robberies at dollar stores, and they need your help finding him.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures from two different robberies that appear to show the same person committing the crimes. The first happened on December 29 around 8:44pm at the Dollar General on Oneal Road. The second robbery was right about the same time on January 7 at the Family Dollar on Dedeaux Road.

In both cases, the robber is described as a black man wearing dark clothing, a mask, and carrying a handgun. Witnesses to the Dollar General robbery said the man appeared to be between 18 and 25 years old, around 5'5" tall, and 130-150 pounds.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you think you recognize this man, or have any information about the armed robberies, contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling (877)787-5898.

