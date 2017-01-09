St. Stanislaus names Jordan to run its football program

St. Stanislaus has a new head football coach. Assistant coach Jeff Jordan just got promoted to run the Rock-a-Chaws football program. He replaces Bill Conides.

A news release from the school says Jordan starts as head coach today. “I am honored and humbled to accept the head football position at Saint Stanislaus College," he says in that news release. "In my 29 years coaching, I have never felt so at home and comfortable professionally as I do here at SSC. I look forward to upholding the tradition and prestige that this program personifies. The young men of character who will be under my guidance are very special and share my enthusiasm for this historic and revered program. Collectively, we will do everything the right way. We will work hard and tirelessly to insure that the legacy and mission of Saint Stanislaus is perpetuated for years to come.”

The news release says Jordan has a long and distinguished football history, as both athlete and coach. As a varsity football letterman at LSU, Jordan played in the 1984 Sugar Bowl and the 1985 Liberty Bowl. Upon graduating, he coached at the collegiate level, serving as University of Louisiana Lafayette’s assistant football coach and head strength and conditioning coordinator from 1987 through 1999. During that time, he was named Big West Conference Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year.

Coach Jordan moved on from ULL in 2000 to coach high school football at Central Private School in Baker, LA, where he held the position of assistant football coach and strength and conditioning coach from 2000 to 2006. After serving a year each at St. Amant High School in St. Amant, LA, and East St. John High School in Reserve, LA, Jordan was promoted to head coach at Opelousas Catholic High School, where he took over a troubled program midway through the season. Jordan took the program from a 1-3 record in his first year as head coach to 2-8 the next, followed by 6-5, and 8-4 in his final year.

In 2015, Jordan joined the Saint Stanislaus football program, which was then entering its 100th season. As social studies teacher and assistant football coach, Jordan was part of a record-setting Rock-A-Chaw team that won the South State Championship.

Principal Patrick McGrath said, “We are blessed to have someone with Jeff Jordan’s depth and breadth of football coaching knowledge and experience already on staff, but Jeff is more than just an excellent football mind. He sees himself as a classroom teacher first and has proven his commitment to what it means to be a Rock-A-Chaw in terms character and the legacy we are all challenged to uphold. We are excited to see where he will take the program and expect a continued commitment to excellence.”

