Anti-Trump protest will question his Cabinet choices

A nationwide rally against President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet appointments will include protesters in Gulfport. The group, made up of people from the 'Steps Coalition' and other groups are upset over what they are calling a "climate denial cabinet". Tonight, they will be out in force at Senator Thad Cochran's office in Gulfport, urging the Mississippi Senator and others in the United States Senate to vote against Trump's appointees.

A news release sent out by the Steps Coalition says, "In all 50 states, groups are urging Senators to stand on the side of the people. In the face of a regressive and greedy federal government that plans to regress on much of the progress on climate we’ve seen in the last years, we need our state elected official to stand with the people and against the greedy fossil fuel industry."

According to organizers, similar protests are happening across the U.S. The rally in downtown Gulfport is on 15th Street. It begins at 5:30.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.